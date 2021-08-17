Tigers ready for another chance at the playoffs in 2021

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — While some teams struggled to find their footing during the pandemic, there were teams like the Princeton Tigers who found their way to the postseason.

“It would be great to go back into the postseason and fight and win at home,” said Senior Left Tackle Tyler Dye.

At this early point in the season, Coach Pedigo’s message to his players both on and off the field, is to control what you can control.

Coach Pedigo says, “We are developing good depth and guys are just waiting for that opportunity to show what they can do.”

With the resurgence of the pandemic, Head Coach Chris Pedigo and his staff want to ensure their players safety as best they can. When it comes to vaccinations they want to leave the decision up to the player and parents, while giving them all the facts to make an informed decision. According to the WVSSAC if there is exposure within a program, vaccinated players do not need to sit out, while unvaccinated players do.

Pedigo knows with a full schedule this year, it is more important than ever to make sure everyone will be available at any given time this year. As they prepare to take on Lincoln County, Oak Hill, Linsly High School, and reignite one rivalry every player is waiting for, Bluefield.

“That is just the first half, but we have a tremendous schedule and our guys are ready for a challenge,” said Pedigo.

The Tigers kick off their 2021 season on August 27th at Lincoln County.