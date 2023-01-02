SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The Shady Spring high school basketball team returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the sunshine state.

Head Coach Ronnie Olson and the Shady Spring Tigers boys basketball team traveled to Ocala Florida, from Tuesday, December 27, 2022, to Friday, Dec. 30, to take part in the 48th annual Kingdom of the Sun tournament.

It is one of the longest-running sixteen tournaments in the country, it features some of the best teams Florida offers. Shady Spring was one of four out-of-state teams invited, along with squads from Kentucky, Ohio, and Georgia.

For Olson, he said he wanted to get his guys good exposure to talent across the country, as they prepare to take on the best of the best in the Mountain State.

“We were in every game, that’s all you can ask for, you know a lot of d1 talent there, lot of huge kids 6’10” 6’9″ physicality, that you know we need to encounter if we are going to beat some of those teams like Fairmont when we get up there in March, so we definitely got what we wanted out of it,” said Olson.



The Tigers won as many games as they, playing four games in four days. They fell to Providence in the first game, 58-50, and then lost the championship game of the consolation bracket against Suncoast high school.