SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County golf standout put pen to paper to continue his career on the green.

Tanner Vest, of Shady Spring High School, signed his National Letter of Intent on Thursday, April 6, 2023, to continue his academic and athletic career at Marshall University, joining The Herd’s golf team this fall.

He had an accomplished career as a Tiger. He was apart of the “AA” State Championship team in 2020 and was the “AA” State Runner-Up this past year. Vest said when he qualified for the West Virginia Amateur at 14-years-old, he knew he wanted to play division one golf.

This is something I have really thought about since I started playing golf. You know, I have worked toward it and it is just one goal checked off my list and there is so many more to go Tanner Vest | Shady Spring Senior Golfer

He said heading into Marshall he wants to continue to improve his golf game and do well in school. He added he is also looking forward to seeing the future of Shady golf.