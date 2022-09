COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — Join Rivers Upchurch #LIVE from Independence High School in Raleigh County as we take an inside look at the Week 6 Game of The Week, Bluefield HS @ Independence HS!

Rivers will be joined by students, players, and coaches from both schools as they look ahead to a rematch of last year’s AA State Semi-Final!

Click here for more 59News Digital Content!