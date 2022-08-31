COAL CITY, RALEIGH COUNTY — There were a lot of star-studded performances during week one of the high school football season, but only one can be crowned player of the week.

It is not every week that a player can earn this recognition, and not even play a full game. But that is exactly what Judah Price did on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Eight carries for nearly two hundred yards and four touchdowns led to a week one route of cross-county rivals, the Liberty Raiders. With 32 total points, the most among any player last week, the Patriots running back made a strong case as the Rainelle Medical Center player of the week.

Price credits the strong backfield chemistry with starting quarterback Trey Bowers as part of the reason for the break-out performance.

“It’s like we are just back there kind of alone, and a lot of people are, or I would say should be if they aren’t should be scared of us really because we are both quick and it opens up a lot for me because we can still throw the ball just as well, if not better than we did last year,” said the senior running back for the Patriots.

With so many dominant performances, these are always hard decisions, so it is only fitting to include an honorable mention as well. Richlands High school Running back Dylan Brown set a new school record against Gate City in week one with 351 yards and three touchdowns!