MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — As we get down to the final week of regular season high school football, some squads are already finished, looking ahead to the playoffs.

The Bluefield Beavers began the season in about the worst way you could imagine, losing their first four, their star running back, and going 1-4 to start the season. They turned things around in the second half, flipping their record by going one in four and winning the last four games.

Senior Quarterback Caleb Fuller is a big reason for the revival. Leading the charge with his legs, the Beavers took down a ranked Oak Hill squad, and the undefeated Ridgeview high school in their last game, with the season on the line.

“But I have had to step up to in the run game, getting a few carries a game but our offensive line has done a great job for us, getting us those holes to hit,” said Fuller.

Now if things stay the same by the time the final rankings come out, we will see a semifinal matchup in the first round, as the Beavers would travel to Coal City to take on the number one ranked Independence Patriots.