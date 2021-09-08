Week 2 Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week: Brodee Rice

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — It is always special helping your team break a losing streak against a rival high school, but when you score on both sides of the ball to do so, well that makes it even more special.

That kind of performance sent 59News out to Princeton Senior High School for the Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week.

With eight rushes for 110 yards and a touchdown, a sack, an interception, and a scoop and score touchdown, Brodee Rice’s Player of the Week performance propelled the Princeton Tigers to a 39 to 36 victory over Bluefield High School.

The Tigers lost to the Beavers twice last season, both heartbreakers for Rice and the Tigers. Rice said the win is much more important than his performance, and he owes his success on the ground to his guys upfront. They opened up a hole for him, and he only had to focus on one thing.

“Run, I am reading my lineman I trust them with everything in me, all five of them, everyone that plays on the line they worked their butts off all summer,” said Rice, a junior running back and linebacker.

Rice said the key to playing on both sides of the ball is learning to play tired, learning how to suffer.

Without his coaching staff, he said he would not have learned how to do so.

The Tigers take the field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 to take on Oak Hill.