BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In week two of the high school football season we saw a lot of lights-out performances, but there can only be one player of the week.

In Week One, the accolade went out to Coal City, and it will stay in Raleigh county for Week Two as well.

The Flying Eagles of Beckley started out the season soaring, coming out on top in back-to-back shootout games. Their offense is firing on all cylinders, as they took down their rivals, the Greenbrier East Spartans 49 to 21.

Junior Running Back Darmonte Mitchell played a huge part in that final score, racking up 276 yards and five touchdowns in 19 touches. Mitchell feels like he is making a name for himself in the region.

“Well last week I feel like it was the start of my career, its time to turn up this year,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell is ready to turn up and trample their upcoming opponents, Parkersburg South, and keep Woodrow’s winning streak alive.