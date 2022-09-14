LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — When you think of West Virginia high school football you think of blue-collar, rough-and-tumble playmakers out on the gridiron. Throughout the early season that became more apparent. We have already seen two running backs in the last two weeks and week three is no different.

The week three player of the week probably sent a few opponents to Rainelle Medical Center with broken ankles and bruised egos, so it is only fitting he receives the award sponsored by the business in his county.

All-state running back Ian Cline adds another impressive performance to his resume as he helped to lead his team to their first victory this season, and a much-needed one at that.

Cline did it all during their first road game, racking more than three hundred yards and four touchdowns. He models his play style and work ethic after another versatile player.

“I do like Christian McCaffery I watch him he is my favorite NFL Running back for sure the way he can move between the run game and into the pass game very fluidly I like to model my game after that just a little bit,” Cline the junior running back.

Cline knows he and his guys got off to a slow start this season, and he is confident their performance in week three can be the jumpstart they needed.