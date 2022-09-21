HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Another week, another running back highlighted as the Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week!

This week the train rolls on to Summers County, junior running back Drake Cole was a key piece in the Bobcats’ 52-20 victory over the Golden Knights.

With seventeen carries that racked up 208 yards, Drake Cole tacked on four touchdowns to bring the Bobcats to a 2-2 record on the season.

Cole and the Bobcats look to keep the momentum going as they travel to Midland Trail on Friday, September 23, 2022, for our Game of the week!