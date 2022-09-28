GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Each week we take a few minutes to highlight the individual performance of one player from the prior group of games. But for week five of the high school football season, two massive accomplishments set on the same team created a unique situation.

The Greenbrier West Cavaliers are one of the few undefeated teams left in the area, and it is easy to see why. The first performance worthy of special recognition is that of the Cavs’ defense. The group has not allowed a single point all season, marking a new school record out in Charmco. The old adage says defense wins championships, and the Cavs looked to prove that to be true each and every week.

“We really do, we have been working hard for it we have been pushing each other, every snap we are giving it all we got, we are shooting for it all,” said Ethan Holliday, a junior linebacker and free safety on the Cavaliers.

Leading the charge on Friday, September 23, 2022, against Meadow Bridge was Ethan Holliday. He was all over the field on both sides of the ball. With two interceptions and a touchdown, more than a dozen tackles with three for a loss, and an offensive touchdown to put some icing on the cake, if there were any single player of the week, it would be Holliday.

But he would tell you it is a team effort.

“The brotherhood we have, we are a family, eleven guys out there, we are a family,” said Holliday.

If those impressive performances on defense were not enough, wait till you hear how they did on the offensive side of the ball.

Ty Nickell is a constant candidate for player of the week, and the film tells it all. He racked up over one thousand yards and 16 touchdowns in just five games and eight quarters. Which he knows he could not do without his big boys upfront.

“This offense they are a bunch of dogs, they play just as hard as I do, they are going out and blocking for me and they get me to the endzone and we make sure to celebrate when it happens. so I am really thankful for those guys,” said the senior running back.

The Cavaliers travel to Raleigh County on Friday, September 30, 2022, to take on the Shady Spring Tigers, and continue their impressive performances.