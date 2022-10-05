NEW RICHMOND, WYOMING COUNTY (WVNS) — It is safe to say most player of the week performances come from some of the top teams in the area, but this is not always the case.

For the first time in the 2022 season, the Rainelle medical center player of the week takes us out to Wyoming County, where a monster performance from junior quarterback Jackson Danielson lead the Warriors to their first win of the season.

With twenty-one carries for 214 yards, and five rushing touchdowns as well, it would seem like the accolade went to yet another running back. But as the weather played a major part in most matchups on Friday, Sept. 30, Danielson and the Warriors finally found their spark.

“You know we scored on that first play we got the ball and I think just from then on we knew we could outwork them up front and that just opened up the game,” said Danielson.

Danielson and the rest of his Wyoming East teammates hope to tack on their second win of the season as they host the Richwood Lumberjacks on Friday, October 17, 2022.