Week 6 Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week: Jaxon Coger

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — During Week Six there were a lot of heated matchups and high-powered performances, but there can only be one Rainelle Medical Center player of the week. That takes us to Wyoming county.

With 133 passing yards for three touchdowns and two picks, one of which he took in for six, the Westside Renegades Jaxon Coger earned the title.

Coger’s performance carried the Renegades in a shootout against Shady Spring after playing Independence High School just days before, and a few days later they would tack on their first win of the season against the PikeView Panthers.

“It feels great! Everybody kind of gets down when you lose your first couple, but you get your momentum back when you get that first win,” said Coger, a junior quarterback and linebacker for the Renegades.

Coger said he wants to continue that momentum throughout the season.