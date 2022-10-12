(WVNS) — During the 2021-22 high school football season, a rescheduled game was as common as a touchdown, but this is not the case so far in the 2022-23 season.

Inclement weather brought about one of the few rescheduled games in our area. Our Week seven Rainelle Medical center player of the week, had to suit up twice in just five days.

In that time frame, James Monroe Quarterback Layton Dowdy put up a total of four hundred passing yards and five touchdowns.

As a result, the Mavericks shut out both the AA Pikeview Panthers and undefeated conference rival, the Greenbrier West Cavaliers,

The Mavs sit at third in Class A and look to keep their winning streak alive as they travel to Hico to take on the No. 17 Midland Trail Patriots.