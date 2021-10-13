Week 7 Rainelle Medical Center Player of the week – Zach Blevins

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — For our week seven Rainelle Medical Center player of the week, we traveled outside of the Mountain State to Graham High School.

The battle between Graham and Bluefield was one missing from the schedule for a while. The last time the two teams faced off, the Beavers came away with the win and the bragging rights. However, that was not the case this year.

Graham Senior quarterback Zach Blevins earned the player of the week title as he helped to lead his team to a victory over their longtime rivals. With more than one hundred yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns, plus a passing touchdown as well.

Even though he did not start out the off-season as quarterback he has certainly found his groove.

“It meant a lot just to get points on the board and getting the momentum going getting the fire behind us and getting everybody ready to play,” said Blevins who also made plays on the defensive side of the ball.