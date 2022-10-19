PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — As we get closer and closer to the playoffs, each and every week becomes all the more important. As do the performances of star players for programs across the area.

Our Week Eight Rainelle Medical Center player of the week led his team to a much-needed win over long-time, conference rivals, the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles.

Coming to this game Princeton lost their last two games with two bye weeks tacked on. The Tigers found themselves just outside the playoffs with a tough schedule ahead of them for the rest of the season.

With four receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns and a pick-six that cemented the Tigers’ victory over the Flying Eagles, Dominick Collins left it all out on the field in a game he knew they could not afford to lose.

“Big confidence booster to finish the season out. those two losses we did okay but that’s not who we are we just came out this game and finished out very strong from start to finish,” said the junior wide receiver and defensive back.

Collins’s performance propelled Princeton to the number 12 spot in AAA with good momentum to carry them through the rest of the year. Which they look to continue as they travel to Bridgeport on Friday, October 21, 2022.