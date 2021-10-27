Week 9 High School Football Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week: Logan Dodrill

GLEN DANIEL, WV (WVNS) — When you play on both sides of the football, it is easy to get recognized.

It’s even easier when you put up insane numbers. That is what Liberty’s Logan Dodrill did to earn our week nine Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week.

Dodrill, who is the running back and outside linebacker for the Raiders, has been instrumental all season, but especially last Friday against James Monroe. He finished the night with five touchdowns in their victory over the Mavericks, 46-12. Overall, 30 of those points came from Dodrill. One of those touchdowns was off a punt return.

Through seven games, Dodrill has 151 carries for 822 yards and 4 receptions for 128 yards. He will look to increase those numbers Friday night, Oct. 29, at home against Shady Spring.