RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — When you continue to roll over each team that comes into your path, and some weeks not even play a full forty minutes of football, you are going to produce multiple Player of the Week performances.

For week nine, we take another look at the Independence Patriots and quarterback Trey Bowers put up a statistical anomaly of a game against the Nicholas County Grizzlies.

With three touchdowns and one-hundred and seventy-five yards over the air, Bowers tacked on a perfect passer rating by professional standards, leading the Patriots to yet another win.

“Well you gotta complete at least three of those to get more, so just taking advantage of my opportunities. And I’ve got the best receiver and probably the second-best receiver in the state out there making me look good,” Bowers told us.

Bowers looks to lead his teammates to their second undefeated regular season in a row as they travel to Wyoming East on Friday, October 26, 2022.