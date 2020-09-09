Week One Player of the Week: Atticus Goodson

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — Week one of high school football saw a lot of impressive statistics, some of the most impressive numbers came from Atticus Goodson from Independence High School.

The junior running back ran all over Pikeviews defense in their home opener on Friday, September 4, 2020. Goodson ran for 267 yards on nine carries, scoring on four of them and he only played half of the game. Goodson said his offensive line is to thank for his success on the field.

“Our line does a really good job in getting out there and picking up the people who need picking up so I could get to the end zone. Really all I am going to do is thank them,” Goodson said.

Independence Head Coach John Lilly said he likes what he has seen from Goodson and is one of the hardest workers on the field.

“What makes him so good is he just has that knack for reading blocks. I’ve had three state players of the year and they all had that niche,” Lilly said.

Goodson is hoping to have over 400 rushing yards in one game this year, breaking his record from last year. The Patriots will take the field at home on Friday, September 11, 2020 against River View.