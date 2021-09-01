Week One Player of the Week: Judah Price, Independence High School

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — There were a lot of great games and a lot of breakout performances for Week One of high school football, but one athlete rose above the rest.

Helping to lead his team to a 47-0 victory over rival Liberty High School, the Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week comes from Independence High school.

In their week one matchup against the Raiders, junior running back and wide receiver, Judah Price, put up more than 200 all-purpose yards on just four touches and a couple of punt returns, two touchdowns, and nearly a dozen tackles. One of his biggest plays of the night was a long touchdown run just three plays in the game, putting up the first points of the season for the Patriots.

Price said he owed it all to his teammates upfront.

“Ah they are amazing, I even told them before that second touchdown, you block, I’m running a touchdown,” said Price.

Price said it is not about his success, he wants to spread the wealth. Whether it is getting guys like Atticus Goodson more touches or moving out to the slot. He just wants the team to be successful.

Price said with the bye week, he wants to prepare to put together a similar performance when they take on the Poca Dots.