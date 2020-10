GLEN DANIEL, WV (WVNS) -- 59News' Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week for Week 5 goes to Liberty junior running back and linebacker, Logan Dodrill, who played an integral part in their win over Independence on Friday. October 2, 2020.

Dodrill had four touchdowns in their win: a 79 yard kick return, a 7 yard run, an 88 yard reception and a 35 yard run for a touchdown. He said he wanted to do everything to help the team.