Week three Player of the Week: Leonard Farrow, Oak Hill High School

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — There are many things a high school athlete can do to earn player of the week. They can score on offense, they can score on defense, but they don’t always have to win.

Even though the Oak Hill Red Devils fell in a tough matchup against the Princeton Tigers on Sept. 10, senior wingback Leonard Farrow put on a monster performance, something he did all season so far.

Farrow ran for a total of 133 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown run.

“It don’t matter who we play, I am going to play my greatest, do the best I can,” said Farrow.

Farrow leads the area in three rushing categories. With 488 yards rushing, an average of 162 yards per game and nine touchdowns.

The Red Devils host Lincoln County for their homecoming game on Sept. 17.