West Virginia high school coaches expand their knowledge

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Having a great coach is important to an athlete’s success. Coaching clinics, like the West Virginia High School Southern Coaches Clinic, helps football coaches learn and expand their knowledge of the game.

High school football Coaches from across West Virginia gathered at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 to share their knowledge of football and talk a little more than just X’s and O’s.

Woodrow Wilson High School grad and West Virginia alum, Troy Lilly, started this clinic to help coaches get their athletes more opportunities and exposure.

“We wanted to bring together a clinic where they can kinda converse with each other about the same problems they face when it comes to nutrition… how do you guys get out… raise funding for certain projects,” Lilly said.

Sponsoring the event is Coalfields and Company, a scouting exposure program founded by Lilly to help athletes get recruited to the next level.

“It’s a quick way to get a kid who might deserve an opportunity, a quick look,” Lilly said. “It’s just another chance.”

The clinic brought in many coaches, including Greenbrier East‘s Ray Lee, who saw it as a chance to bond with others over the sport.

“Something that teachers and coaches have in common is that they basically learn from one another and borrow information,” Lee said. “Having an event like this for all the coaches to get together is a great networking event and a great time for coaches to get together outside of Friday night competition.”

Despite his coaching experience of 18 years and counting, Lee says he still has much to learn.

“This is what coaching is all about… the networking part of it, us learning from one another,” Lee said. “You’re always learning. As a coach, the day you quit learning is the day I think you should quit coaching.”