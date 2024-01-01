CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – North Marion’s Landon Frey has won Sports Illustrated’s National High School Football Play of the Year after his one handed grab in the Class AA state championship game.

Frey claimed the title with over 61,000 of the 111,000 votes submitted.

The catch that garnered attention, beating out sixteen other Plays of the Week, happened back in December.

Frey’s one handed grab touchdown put the Huskies within one against Fairmont Senior, the score 49-48. North Marion went for two, but didn’t get it, and Fairmont Senior won the title.

Public voting closed on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 11:59 p.m.

