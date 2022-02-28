CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — States is just around the corner for WV girl’s high school basketball teams, with the tournaments tipping off in Charleston on March 8, 2022.

But where can fans buy tickets for WVSSAC tournament games?

According to a press release from the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, online tickets will go on sale on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 8 a.m. Tickets must be bought through Ticketmaster. Fans can also buy tickets in-person at the Coliseum Box Office starting at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday March 8, 2022.

Reserved tickets cost $12, while general admission tickets will cost $10.

More information on the WVSSAC State Tournament can be found here!