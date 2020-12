SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) -- The Shady Spring Tigers were supposed to tip off their season against PikeView on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Now with the season pushed back, they are looking forward to a new date. Head Coach Ronnie Olson, said he feels good about the upcoming season.

"I'm optimistic and I am confident we are going to be able to start and do the right thing and start January 11th and I tell them try and stay in shape," said Olson. "I know it is hard to get into gyms and play and things like that but try and stay in shape because when we start we are going to hit the ground running."