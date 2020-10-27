Woodrow Wilson Cross Country looking for more than just regional title

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Running is a sport that takes not only physical toughness, but also takes a lot of mental toughness. Those two things are the reason the Woodrow Wilson Cross Country team brought home both a boys and girls regional title. This week, both teams are hoping to bring home one more trophy.

“I think we can get top two. I really think we can get second in the state, which has never happened before and as hard as we have worked, I think we really deserve it,” Charlotte McGinnis said, one of the top seeds going into states.

Colette Lindley won the individual regional title for the girls. She feels confident in her team’s abilities going into states.

“I hope we win. I think we can do it. I think we have some really fast runners and if everyone comes and has the mindset that they want to win, I think we could win and that would be epic,” Lindley said.

The girls are not the only ones hoping for success; so are the boys. Brandon Canaday played a big role in their success, winning the individual regional title for the boys. He is hoping this weekend they can place in the top 5 at the state championship.

“We’ve got a team full of great runners. I mean we trained together all summer and now all season, so I think we are definitely the toughest team in the region,” Canaday said.

This season has taught these athletes about never giving up and how to overcome adversity.

“It would be a great story to tell. Just to be so young and be at a young age and have such a good team, and go to states and get second or even first maybe,” McGinnis said.

States will take place Saturday, October 31, 2020 at around 4 p.m.