Woodrow Wilson Eagles ready to tip off against Patriots in battle of the hardwood

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Woodrow Wilson Men’s Basketball program is ready to take the court against the Patriots of George Washington High School on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Due to a technical error that has since been fixed, the time of tonight’s Varsity Men’s Basketball game was being displayed as postponed. Contrary to this confusion, both the Junior Varsity and Varsity teams will take the court tonight against the Patriots of George Washington High School.

The JV will take the floor at 5:30 p.m., and will be immediately followed by the Varsity game at 7:30 p.m. The games will happen at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

