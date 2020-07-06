Woodrow Wilson Football takes the field for Phase 3 training

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It goes without saying the last few months have been very strange for sports teams. The Woodrow Wilson High School Football Team hit the field for the first day of Phase Three training on Monday, July 6, 2020. Head Coach Street Sarrett said he is doing all he can to keep his kids safe.

“Run through your plays. Make sure they understand everything. Make sure there is no body on body, no helmets, no shoulder pads. We are trying to social distance as much as we can and wear a mask as much as we can in football,” Sarrett said.

Although the teams are still limited in what they can do, it is important the teams are back on the field together to build their chemistry before the season starts. Devan Gauldin, a Flying Eagles senior right tackle and middle linebacker. said he is happy he gets some time with the younger guys.

“It’s great to be back out here. We lost a lot of progress missing a few months of practice, but it’s just great to be back out here again,” Gauldin said.

Coach Sarrett had the boys on at-home conditioning plans while schools were out of session. He also had them looking over plays, but it is hard to simulate what is actually done on the field.

“It is great for these kids. They have been looking at it while they have been in quarantine on our Hudl and now they get to get out here and actually do it, and I see who has been looking at it,” Sarrett said.

Even with a different training schedule, the team has one thing on their mind and that is a good 2020 season.