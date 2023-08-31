BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Greenbrier East and Woodrow Wilson will be renewing their historic rivalry this week, but there is a new way for fans to get into the game.

Tickets for Friday night’s game can be purchased on the GoFan app.

After creating a free account in the app, fans will simply search ‘Beckley’ or ‘Woodrow Wilson,’ then choose the game they want to purchase tickets for.

Woodrow Wilson Athletic Director Andrew Pinnick is encouraging people to use the app, but added if you don’t have a smart phone, you can still pay with cash.

“We prefer the online way of getting tickets, but if you don’t have a way of purchasing a ticket with your credit card or online, we’re absolutely not going to turn you away,” Pinnick told 59News.

Making the tickets available online can help prevent long lines from forming at ticket gates ahead of game time.

Pinnick also said the Flying Eagles have made the switch to digital tickets so that they are in accordance with Senate Bill 280, which requires public schools to have online options for all purchases.

The GoFan app is also used by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) for tickets to all state tournament and playoff games.