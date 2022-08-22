BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Friday night football games will look a little different at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley this year.

The home bleachers at Van Meter Stadium have been condemned and deemed no longer safe for fans.

To accommodate fans this season, the existing away bleachers will now be used as the home side, and temporary bleachers will be set up for away fans on the track around the field.

“The county brought in two different structural engineering agencies. Both of them gave a unanimous opinion that there are some steps that need to be taken before it’s safe enough for our students and community members to be up there on Friday nights,” said Woodrow Principal Ryan Stafford.

As of now, there is no timetable for the home bleachers to be fixed, as principal Stafford says supply-chain issues have made it difficult to the parts they need.