Woodrow Wilson swim takes advantage of cross-training

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Off-season training is important for most athletes and a handful of the Woodrow Wilson swim team finds swimming one of the most effective ways to do this.

Eden Honaker participates in track and field and cross country. She can directly see how swimming helps her.

“With swimming it kind of goes from that constant pressure on your muscles, arms, and upper body to being able to have an off-season and still not lose all the muscle mass you’ve gained,” Honaker said.

With aerobic activities like swimming and running, endurance is key.

That’s why athletes focus on steady breathing to get through the race.

“It really keeps up my endurance mainly, especially with cross country, that’s a sport that requires a lot of endurance and so is swim,” Savannah Hughes a junior swim team member said.

Honaker said she can really tell the difference in her lungs after swim season. “It helps to expand your lung capacity so when we do go back into running you have that lung capacity so you are able to take up as much air as possible,” Honaker said.

Swimming isn’t like every sport because it works almost every part of your body. Robin Feldhake is the Woodrow head coach and she can tell the difference in her swimmers bodies as the season progresses.

“Well this allows their muscles it just strengthens them in a different way and it keeps them fit and keeps their mind active,” Feldhake said.

The Flying Eagles have only a week left in their regular season schedule and the MSAC Championship before they head in to the postseason.