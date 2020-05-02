WVSSAC turns on the lights for high school seniors

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Although the spring high school sports season was cut short and canceled, the WVSSAC still wanted to do something to honor their senior athletes. On Friday, May 1, 2020, high schools around the state honored their seniors by turning on their stadium lights.

At Shady Spring High School, the administration turned on the football, softball, baseball and tennis lights to honor their athletes. Athletic Director Donald Barnett said it was the least they could do for their kids.

“Any token or gratitude to our senior class has got to be more positive than not, but like I said, for what it is, it is small, but at least it does shine a little light on on their situation,” Barnett said.

Residents around the state were also encouraged to participate by turning on their porch lights.