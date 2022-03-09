CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The reigning girls basketball state champions in Double A, the Wyoming East Warriors, were back on the court Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Warriors tipped off against Charleston Catholic.

Wyoming East students weren’t in school Wednesday to give everyone the chance to get to Charleston and cheer on their team.

Wyoming East struggled on defense in the first half, but looked like a different team in the second thanks to a half time talk.

“We had a little discussion, it was rather intense on my part, told them to move their feet on defense,” said Angie Boninsegna, the Wyoming East Head Coach.

The half time speech worked, Wyoming East won 55 to 37. They will play Friday, March 11, 2022 at 9:30a.m. against St. Marys.