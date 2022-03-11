CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Friday marked semi-final day in Charleston for the WV Girls State Basketball Tournament.

Wyoming East started the day against St. Marys, hoping to make it to the championship game for the second year in a row.

In their first round game against Charleston Catholic, Wyoming East Head Coach Angie Boninsegna, thought her team started a bit slow on defense. That was not the case today. Boninsegna said they played more of their game.

The Warriors were aggressive off the glass with 39 total rebounds, 23 of them on defense. Collen Lookabill lead the team with 9. The Warriors also had great ball movement and played a very unselfish basketball game.

Kayley Bane finished the day with 19 points for the Warriors followed by Cadee Blackburn who had 11.

For a young team, and a 9:30 a.m. start time, Boninsegna said she was proud of the way her team played. She also said she thinks having a game under their belts under the lights in Charleston really helped them today. They were able to get some of their jitters out. Bane credited her team for their performances but also said their crowd played a part in that.

Wyoming East will play in the State Championship game to defend their title on Saturday, March 11, 2022 at 12:30. They will face the winner of Petersburg vs. Parkersburg Catholic.