NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS)– The girl’s basketball team at Wyoming East High School is revved up to be heading to the state championships once again.

This will be the fourth time in five years the girls have earned a spot at states.

The team won the state championship in 2021 and were runners-up in 2022.

This year, senior Colleen Lookabill hopes they will take it home once again, especially since it would mean a lot to their whole team.

“I’ve always thought of them as family,” said Lookabill. “If we won it this year, it would be a big step because we’d be the first girls to win it twice at our school.”

The state championship game will be on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. against Ravenswood High School.