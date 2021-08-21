Wyoming East looking for redemption year

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming East Warriors only played five games last season and finished with a 1-4 record.

Heading into his second season with the Warriors, Head Coach Jimmy Adkins said since March, these boys have been working incredibly hard in the weight room and is impressed with their off-season dedication.

The competition among the team for starting spots is creating a great energy at practice. Senior Caden Cook said Coach Adkins is stressing that regardless of if you are a starter or not, the team has to get the little things right.

“The most important thing for us has been the little things. Picking up the littlest block, what you might think is the littlest block could be the play saver you know? Everyone needs to do their job on every play. We all do our job we are going to come out well,” Cook said.

Adkins had his work cut out for him last season, beginning his time at Wyoming East during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said this year they are ready to redeem themselves.

“We’re ready to redeem ourselves as a team. I am ready to redeem myself as a Head Coach, I learned a lot last year. Going through my first year head coaching job during COVID, it was tough man. I am ready to get on the grind we are ready as a team to get going,” Adkins said.

The Warriors start their season playing for the golden shovel against cross town rival Westside on Friday, August 27, 2021.