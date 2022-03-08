NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming East Warriors are back in the State Tournament this year, with dreams of back to back state titles.

Wyoming East heads into the State Tournament 14-3, as the number 2 seed, representing AA teams. The Warriors will play Charleston Catholic Wednesday, March 9, at 7:15 p.m. One things that stands out to Wyoming East Head Coach Angie Boninsegna, is that Charleston Catholic plays a very similar game as her team does.

“They like to play the same style that we like to play, an up tempo type of game so it should be an interesting game to watch,” Boninsegna said.

For senior Hannah Blankenship, this will be the last week she wears a Warriors jersey but she really wants to win this one for her coach.

“I am just glad to make my last run at a State Tournament with this team. Hopefully we can get another one for Angie,” said Blankenship.

The hype squad for Wyoming East has been great all season and that does not stop here. Wyoming East High School will not have school on Wednesday so students can get to Charleston to cheer on the Lady Warriors.