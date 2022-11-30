Former President Clinton announced on Twitter Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Clinton tweeted that he is “doing fine overall” and is grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted.

“I’m grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, which has kept my case mild, and I urge everyone to do the same, especially as we move into the winter months,” he said.

Former secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, the former president’s wife, tested positive for COVID-19 in March and experienced mild cold symptoms. She said at the time that her husband tested negative but would quarantine until the household is “fully in the clear.”

New weekly COVID-19 cases have mostly held steady in recent weeks at less than 300,000 after an uptick saw weekly cases surpass 900,000 during the summer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.