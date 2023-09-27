Republican presidential hopefuls will strive to set themselves apart from one another and capture voters’ attention when they meet Wednesday night in Simi Valley, Calif., for the second primary debate.

Seven candidates, all polling well behind former President Trump, met the Republican National Committee (RNC) criteria to participate. Asa Hutchinson, former Arkansas governor, did not make the cut a month after being on stage in Milwaukee.

Trump, meanwhile, is again not joining the debate. Instead, he will be at an event near Detroit meeting with current and former union workers amid their ongoing strike against three major automakers — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

The debate starts at 9 p.m. EDT on Fox Business Network. Find out how to watch it here.

And follow along here through the night for live updates.