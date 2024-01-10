GOP rivals Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and former President Trump are set to compete in dueling Iowa campaign events Wednesday with less than a week before voting begins in the Hawkeye State.

Haley and DeSantis are heading for their first one-on-one match-up in the final debate, hosted by CNN, before the Iowa caucuses. CNN’s 9 p.m. event will air at the same time Trump holds a town hall with Fox News. Both programs are taking place in Des Moines.

This is one of the last chances for Haley and DeSantis to court voters away from Trump ahead of Iowa. Polls show the two virtually neck and neck in the state, with Trump maintaining a commanding lead over the field.

Here’s where candidates stand in Iowa, from Decision Desk HQ/The Hill.

Tuning in? Here’s how to watch tonight’s CNN debate and Fox News town hall.

And follow along below for live updates throughout the evening.