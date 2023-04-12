Two House Democrats called on Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) to resign on Wednesday, a stunning move underscoring the rising concern over her prolonged absence from the Senate.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) was the first Democrat to publicly call for the 89-year-old Senate stalwart to step down.

“It’s time for @SenFeinstein to resign. We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people,” Khanna wrote on Twitter.

Shortly after Khanna said Feinstein should step aside, Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) followed suit.

“I agree with @RoKhanna. Senator Feinstein is a remarkable American whose contributions to our country are immeasurable. But I believe it’s now a dereliction of duty to remain in the Senate and a dereliction of duty for those who agree to remain quiet,” he wrote on Twitter in response to Khanna’s tweet.

Feinstein remains out of Washington while recovering from shingles, which has stalled the confirmation of President Biden’s judicial appointments due to her seat on the Judiciary Committee.

She announced in early March that she had been hospitalized after being diagnosed with shingles in February. The California Democrat said she was released from the hospital days later, but she has not returned to the Senate since.

The senator announced in February that she would retire from the upper chamber at the end of 2024, opting against running for a sixth term. A competitive race is already underway to succeed Feinstein, with Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) among those vying for the seat.

Khanna is Lee’s campaign co-chair.

Feinstein has represented California in the Senate since 1992.

Updated at 6:02 p.m.