Adult film actress Stormy Daniels met with Manhattan prosecutors on Wednesday, her attorney said, amid the criminal investigation into former President Trump in connection with a hush payment Daniels received.

Daniels’s appearance comes as a grand jury hears evidence in the probe, which revolves around a $130,000 payment that Trump’s then-personal attorney paid to Daniels in October 2016.

“At the request of the Manhattan DA’s office Stormy Daniels and I met with prosecutors today. Stormy responded to questions and has agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further inquiry if needed. #teamstormy,” Clark Brewster, Daniels’s attorney, wrote on Twitter.

Daniels later retweeted Brewster’s note and thanked him for “helping me in our continuing fight for truth and justice.”

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, made the payment weeks ahead of the 2016 election in exchange for Daniels’s silence about an affair she claimed to have had with the former president a decade earlier. Trump has denied the affair.

Trump reimbursed Cohen for the payment, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) office is reportedly weighing bringing state charges of falsifying business records against the former president.

Trump’s attorney has said the former president was the victim of extortion and called the potential case “outrageous” during an appearance on ABC on Monday.

Cohen, who is expected to be a key witness, testified before the grand jury earlier this week. Trump was also given an invitation to testify, both signs that prosecutors could be close to seeking an indictment.