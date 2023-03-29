Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) on Wednesday threatened to vote “no” on any effort to raise the debt ceiling if the GOP brings “unchristian, anti-immigrant bills” to the floor.

“Bring unchristian, anti-immigrant bills to the floor and I am a NO on the debt ceiling,” Gonzales, who represents more than 40 percent of the U.S.-Mexico border, tweeted.

Gonzales emphasized that any border security legislation cannot “strip away the few legal routes that we have” for migrants to enter the U.S.

“It is pure chaos along the border in my district,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “I don’t have time to play political games. So, I’ve been very clear where I stand on things. And I want a border security package, border security bill that does not attack legal routes for people to come over and isn’t unchristian.”

The Texas Republican helped upend the GOP’s last attempt at border legislation and recently said the party still has a “long way to go” to secure his support on their latest effort at a border package.

“If they try to jam them through, they’re gonna fail on the floor, so probably best to get it fixed out ahead of time than see it go down in burning flames on the House floor,” Gonzales said, noting Republicans’ narrow majority in the House.

Emily Brooks contributed to this report.