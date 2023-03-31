Former President Donald Trump is expected to travel to New York on Monday ahead of his scheduled arraignment on Tuesday on still unknown charges, a source familiar with the planning confirmed.

Trump is expected to turn himself in Tuesday morning ahead of the arraignment, which a court spokesperson indicated would be at 2:15 p.m. eastern time.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Secret Service agents were at the Manhattan courthouse where Trump will turn himself in, to tour the site and determine how the former president will get in and out securely.

Authorities are preparing for a frenzied atmosphere given the media attention and possible protests that will accompany Trump’s arraignment.

A grand jury voted earlier Thursday to indict Trump on criminal charges for his role in organizing hush money payments made to an adult film star during his 2016 campaign.

The indictment, which remains under seal, follows an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) that centered on a $130,000 payment fixer Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels shortly before the election.

Joe Tacopina, an attorney representing Trump in the case, has said he does not expect Trump to be handcuffed. But other details remain unknown, including whether he will have his mugshot and fingerprints taken.

New York state law does not allow for the public distribution of mugshots.

Trump is expected to be released after his arraignment on Tuesday because the charges against him do not include any violent felonies. He does not have any rallies or campaign events currently scheduled for next week.