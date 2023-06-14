GHENT, WV (WVNS) — On this day in the early months of the American Revolution the Second Continental Congress organized what would be the backbone of our nation’s defense: the US Army.

On June 14, 1775, the Continental Army was organized by the Continental Congress to be the fighting force of the American Revolution. It was comprised of 22,000 militia troops, then after the besieging of Boston, brought an extra 5,000.

Ever since that day in American history, our U.S. Army has fought in several conflicts to insure the protection of our nation. From distant foes in WWII to civil unrest in our Civil War, brave men and women put on the red, white, and blue to act as guardians of our way of life.

Today, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, marks 248 years of the U.S. Army’s service to the country. Defending us from foes, both domestic and abroad.

For more information on the history of the U.S. Army, you can visit Britannica’s page, The United States Army.