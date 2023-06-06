PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– June 6 was the day of D-Day, making it a very important day in Europe during WWII.

On June 6, 1944, the Allied forces invaded Normandy, France, in what is commonly called D-Day, that was the beginning of the end for the war in Europe during WWII. The invasion, Operation Overlord, was the largest amphibious invasion in history. Many men lost their lives that day fighting Germans.

Tony Whitlow, from the Those Who Served War Museum in Princeton, stated that if the invasion had not been successful the war would have been longer with a less than certain outcome.