GHENT, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia legislature passed a resolution to honor Harold Richard Plumley by naming Strecherneck Bridge after him.
According to WV Legislature, the current Strecherneck Bridge will be named after Plumly for his outstanding military service. Once signage is placed by the WVDOH, the bridge will be renamed to the “U. S. Army PV2 Harold Richard Plumley Memorial Bridge,” to honor the Fayette County native.
Plumly stated that he was drafted into the US Army in 1952 and fought with the Company K, 15 Infantry Regiment, 3 Infantry Division near the “Iron Triangle” on the Korean Peninsula. He unfortunately was killed on June 11, 1953 during the battle of Outpost Harry, where the United Nations Command Forces comprised less than 5,000 forces against 13,000 over one month before the end of the Korean War.
For his outstanding service, Plumly was awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, Marksmanship Badge, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Korea Presidential Citation, Republic of Korea War Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Army
Presidential Unit Citation, and the Army Good Conduct Medal.
“Our state has a long, proud tradition of its citizens serving our country in the military, and sadly, many of those citizens have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defending our freedom… This bridge will honor the sacrifice that Mr. Plumley gave for his country, and will serve as a reminder forJack Woodrum, West Virginia Senator (R)
everybody who crosses it of the gratitude we owe our veterans.