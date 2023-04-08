GHENT, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia legislature passed a resolution to honor Harold Richard Plumley by naming Strecherneck Bridge after him.

According to WV Legislature, the current Strecherneck Bridge will be named after Plumly for his outstanding military service. Once signage is placed by the WVDOH, the bridge will be renamed to the “U. S. Army PV2 Harold Richard Plumley Memorial Bridge,” to honor the Fayette County native.

Plumly stated that he was drafted into the US Army in 1952 and fought with the Company K, 15 Infantry Regiment, 3 Infantry Division near the “Iron Triangle” on the Korean Peninsula. He unfortunately was killed on June 11, 1953 during the battle of Outpost Harry, where the United Nations Command Forces comprised less than 5,000 forces against 13,000 over one month before the end of the Korean War.

For his outstanding service, Plumly was awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, Marksmanship Badge, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Korea Presidential Citation, Republic of Korea War Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Army

Presidential Unit Citation, and the Army Good Conduct Medal.