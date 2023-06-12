MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Historical Museum will be presenting a Civil War reenactment at Twin Falls State Park.

According to wvstateparks.com, this is a free event that is open to all who enjoy some good historical fun and a little bit of cannon fire. The Civil War reenactment is a family-friendly event that will be from Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16, 2023.

This will be a weekend to explore the events, stories, weaponry, clothing, food, and much more of the Civil War era. Visitors will be able to interact with the reenactors to give a more personal dive into the way our 1800s ancestors lived and the impact the war had on the county.

For more information on the event, visit the Wyoming County Museum’s Facebook page.