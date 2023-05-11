MOUNDSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex will be presenting a film regarding West Virginia’s State Capitol moving from Wheeling to Charleston.

Did you know that our state capitol was not located in Charleston at first? It was originally located in Wheeling, then was later moved to Charleston. The capitol moved between the two areas a couple of times but would later stay in Charleston.

That is according to the WV Department of Arts, Culture and History, “A Moving Monument: The West Virginia State Capitol” that highlights this change in scenery for our capitol. This one-hour film was produced by Motion Masters in 2008 and will be shown by the archaeological complex courtesy of WV Public Broadcasting in honor of Historic Preservation Month.

The film will be screened on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 1pm and 3pm and is free to the public. For more information on this even and some others coming up, visit Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex Celebrates Historic Preservation and Gardening in May – West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture & History : West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture & History (wvculture.org) and watch the history of our state capitol.